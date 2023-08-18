Birthdays
Wytheville Community College celebrates 60 years with gala event

Wytheville Community College
Wytheville Community College(Wytheville Community College)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 24 minutes ago
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wytheville Community College is celebrating 60 years with a gala for the community to enjoy.

The college first opened its doors in September 1963 as a branch of Virginia Tech. That first year, 5 instructors led classes for 107 enrolled students.

Since then, the institution has grown in students, faculty and course offerings, serving 2,820 students last year alone.

Vice President of Academics & Institutional Advancement Dr. Rhonda Catron-Wood joined Here @ Home to share more details about the upcoming 60th Anniversary Gala.

The event is happening Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Wytheville Meeting Center along Community Blvd from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

People can still buy tickets to the event that will feature food and music. Tickets are $60 with table sponsorships available for $450. All proceeds will benefit student scholarships and college program development. You can register online to reserve your seat

