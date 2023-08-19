Amazement Square annual chalk festival and art competition

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Artists in Lynchburg brought their best chalk-drawing skills to the art competition on Saturday.

Amazement Square hosted the 9th annual riverfront chalk festival for beginners to advanced artists.

People signed up in advance to enter the competition.

And kids of all ages let their creativity flow on the free-hand side of the lot.

Leaders say having the art competition allows the community to connect with each other through art.

“It’s a really awesome way to showcase art,” says Amazement Square vice president, Morgan Kreutz. “Once it’s done then the art stays until it rains. And so people can come down and look at all the different art and choose their own winners if they want and then we post all the artwork online.”

The winners of the competition will be announced on their social media page on Monday.

