Beautiful Saturday ahead, but 90s return Sunday

SATURDAY

After a fall-like start to the day on Saturday we are expecting refreshing conditions outside as dew points will be in the 50s! Afternoon highs will read in the low to mid 80s with a few hometowns staying parked in the 70s.

You don’t have to carry around the umbrella all weekend long. Dry conditions will happen for all of our hometowns with sunny skies. Saturday will be the best day to get outdoors thanks to the comfortable air setting in. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s.

SUNDAY

Some hometowns could experience patchy fog Sunday morning that will clear off after sunrise.

Temperatures are going to climb starting on Sunday as an upper level ridge stretches into our region. Afternoon highs will be in the 80s for the mountains and NRV while the remainder of the viewing area will creep into the low 90s. We are currently under a dry air mass, so low humidity will gift us a dry heat. It will still feel hot, but we don’t have to worry about high humidity.

Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

Saturday looks to be the best day to get outside! (WDBJ7 Weather)

TURNING HOT

Temperatures remain in the 90s for most of next week as well. Monday looks like it will be the hottest day with most hometowns heading into the low-mid 90s. A few spots could see upper 90s and near 100 degrees. Feels-like temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than the actual air temperature where some places could then exceed 100 degrees on both Monday and Tuesday.

Both Monday and Tuesday our feels-like temperatures could reach 100 degrees. (WDBJ7)

Typically afternoon highs read in the low-mid 80s (depending on your location) during this time of the year so we will be trending well above normal.

DROUGHT MONITOR

The drought monitor updates every Thursday morning. Right now, none of our hometowns are under a drought, but Highland County is considered ‘Abnormally Dry’. The stretch of dry weather we are seeing could nudge some more hometowns in the dry (yellow shade) sector over the next couple of weeks.

Updated Drought Monitor from Thursday, August 17th. (WDBJ7)

TROPICS

The tropics are trying to fire off in the Atlantic. Right now there are 4 systems that could become named storms within the next 7 days.

We are currently watching four areas for development in the Atlantic. (WDBJ7 Weather)

Out in the Pacific, Hurricane Hilary has become a major category 4 hurricane and could impact Baja California Peninsula this weekend. Right now, it looks like it will weaken as is passes near Baja California. The very first tropical storm warning has been issued in Southern California.

Some portions of Southern California could experience a year’s worth of rain in a few days.

Hurricane Hilary is expected to weaken to a Tropical Storm this weekend before arriving in Southern California. (WDBJ7 Weather)

