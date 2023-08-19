Birthdays
Friday Football Extra Preview: Heritage Pioneers

The 2022 state runner-up in Class 3, Heritage football looks to bounce back after a deep playoff run.
Heritage head coach Brad Bradley gives a player a high-five at a Pioneers preseason practice.
Heritage head coach Brad Bradley gives a player a high-five at a Pioneers preseason practice.
By Anthony Romano
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2022 state runner-up in Class 3, Heritage football looks to bounce back after a deep playoff run that ended in the title game against Phoebus.

Brad Bradley’s Pioneers have just four returning starters on offense and defense, and he learned a lot about his team in its scrimmage against GW-Danville.

In his 12th season at the helm of the program, Bradley has helped lead his team to sustained success in a fiercely competitive Seminole District.

He says some of his less experienced players have put in long hours this offseason to prepare for what he calls, “the SEC of high school football.”

Heritage opens the 2023 season on August 25 on the road against Albemarle.

Quarterback Brody Dawyot prepares for another year of football with Glenvar High School
