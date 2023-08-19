‘He inspired me’ Lynchburg community unveils the late M. W. “Teedy” Thornhill statue

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - M. W. “Teedy” Thornhill Jr. was the first African American Mayor of Lynchburg Virginia from 1990 to 1992. The city of Lynchburg gathered on Saturday to witness the unveiling of a life-size statue dedicated to his public service.

Thornhill was a civil rights activist, president of the Lynchburg Voter’s League for over 40 years, and a loving husband to his wife.

“I have no words to adequately express how we feel, but I will be reminting if I did not make an attempt so thank you, thank you, thank you,” says Thornhill’s wife, Mrs. Frances Scruggs Thornhill.

Thornhill was elected to the city council in 1976 and served as vice mayor for 12 years before becoming the city’s first Black mayor.

“This statue honors the legacy of Lynchburg’s first African American mayor, but it also serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration to future generations,” says the Mayor of Lynchburg, Stephanie T. Reed.

The first Black female mayor of Lynchburg, Treney Tweedy says Thornhill was a catalyst for bringing the community together during a divisive time.

Question: How does it feel to know that he touched so many people to follow in his footsteps?

“It is a huge honor, and it just shows the heart and the love that he had for the community, and in leadership, you have to have that same heart for all of the community. And he led the way,” stated Tweedy.

Thornhill’s eldest grandson says his family’s love and support led him to chase his own dreams.

“He inspired me.” explained Thornhill’s grandson, Richard Evans Jr. “He was like if you want to do something stick with it, and just be passionate about it. As far as me, I’ve been passionate about the same thing for twenty years.”

Evan says his grandfather always told him -

“Everybody has a story and his story is being told with a statue.”

The monument is on the 700 block on Fifth Avenue roundabout in Lynchburg.

