Man charged with malicious wounding after Henry County stabbing

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Stanleytown man has been charged after stabbing a woman multiple times Friday afternoon on Halifax Drive, Collinsville.

John Wright Goodman, 26, has been charged with malicious wounding and is being held without bond at the Henry County Adult Detention Center.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a woman suffering from stab wounds at 4:22 p.m.

According to Deputies, Goodman and the victim got into an argument over living arrangements. When Goodman arrived at Halifax Drive to gather his belongings, he saw the victim exit a neighboring apartment. Goodman then stabbed the victim in the back with a knife.

The woman suffered multiple stab wounds and was transported to Sovah Health Martinsville for non-life-threatening injuries.

Goodman was located walking on Halifax Drive and was taken into custody without incident.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

