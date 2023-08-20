Families and cadets gather for Virginia Military Institute’s annual matriculation

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Military Institute (VMI) welcomed nearly 500 new cadets for the upcoming year on Saturday.

VMI’s superintendent spoke to hundreds of rats and their families in Cameron Hall on Saturday afternoon for matriculation.

The newly admitted cadets then took their oath and formed into their companies.

After the ceremony, the rats met their cadre and started their training.

