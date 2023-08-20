Birthdays
Families and cadets gather for Virginia Military Institute’s annual matriculation

VMI welcomed in nearly 500 new cadets on Saturday
VMI welcomed in nearly 500 new cadets on Saturday
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Military Institute (VMI) welcomed nearly 500 new cadets for the upcoming year on Saturday.

VMI’s superintendent spoke to hundreds of rats and their families in Cameron Hall on Saturday afternoon for matriculation.

The newly admitted cadets then took their oath and formed into their companies.

After the ceremony, the rats met their cadre and started their training.

