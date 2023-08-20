Birthdays
Local barbershop hosts free haircuts and styles event

First Impressions Family Foundation hosted its 20th annual Back to School Haircuts and Styles.
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s almost time for kids to head back to classes at Roanoke City public schools.

“It’s my passion, this what I love doing,” says barber, George Harrington Jr.

Harrington opened First Impressions back in 1998. He says starting this event in 2003 was the best decision ever.

“When they go to school looking fresh they feel more confident about themselves. They won’t feel like they are getting picked on or anything. With a fresh haircut and some fresh outfit, shoes, they feel like they somebody.” says, Harrington.

Harrington says he knows the community needs opportunities like this.

“The first kid, he had an afro, he ain’t been to the barber shop in a minute so I know by him being here at 6:30. I know he really needed a hair cut but when he left, he was smiling he was happy.” says barber, James Turner.

Turner has been cutting hair at First Impressions for 7 years.

“And other people are starting to catch on too. To see how important, it is for the community to do what we’re doing,” explained Turner.

He says he wants to influence the kids to see the comradery the neighborhood has.

“It’s a misconception about what goes on in our community. But this is stuff that goes on in our community,” added Turner.

Harrington says they will continue to give to their community because that’s what community is all about.

