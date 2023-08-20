Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Lynchburg police report sightings of bears in Boonsboro area

Residents are reminded to keep food in a secure place
Residents are reminded to keep food in a secure place(Lynchburg Police Department)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents in Lynchburg are reminded to be bear aware, as the Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) reports they have received information on multiple bear sightings.

LPD posted on Facebook about bear sightings in the Boonsboro area.

The post says bears are very smart and love to snack on leftover food.

Make sure you are packing up any picnic remnants and placing food in a secure location.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcyclist killed in Roanoke County crash
People held a peaceful demonstration outside the school board before the meeting began.
Roanoke Co. School Board adopts model policies for transgender students; one person arrested during meeting
Sunday's Forecast
Temperatures kick up a notch Sunday
Skunk generic WHNS
Skunk found in Cloverdale tests positive for rabies
John Goodman Mugshot
Man charged with malicious wounding after Henry County stabbing

Latest News

The museum hosted 40 vendors on Saturday
Montgomery County celebrates annual Heritage Day
VMI welcomed in nearly 500 new cadets on Saturday
Families and cadets gather for Virginia Military Institute’s annual matriculation
Weekend News Bulletin for Saturday, August 19
Artists in Lynchburg brought their best chalk-drawing skills to the art competition.
Amazement Square annual chalk festival and art competition