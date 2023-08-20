Lynchburg police report sightings of bears in Boonsboro area

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents in Lynchburg are reminded to be bear aware, as the Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) reports they have received information on multiple bear sightings.

LPD posted on Facebook about bear sightings in the Boonsboro area.

The post says bears are very smart and love to snack on leftover food.

Make sure you are packing up any picnic remnants and placing food in a secure location.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.