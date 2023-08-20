Man arrested in Danville for North Carolina bank robberies.

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested in Danville for bank robberies of two locations of Carter Bank and Trust in Reidsville and Roxboro, NC.

Gary Allmond, 59, of Danville was arrested early Saturday morning and has been charged with common law robbery in both Reidsville and Roxboro.

Roxboro Police in North Carolina say he robbed the Carter Bank and Trust on Wednesday, August 16, and Reidsville Police say he robbed another Carter Bank and Trust on Friday, August 18.

Police say Allmond is being held in the Danville City Jail until he waves extradition or a Governor’s Warrant is issued.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.