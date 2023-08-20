Birthdays
Montgomery County celebrates annual Heritage Day

The museum hosted 40 vendors on Saturday
The museum hosted 40 vendors on Saturday
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - People in Montgomery County had a little taste of local history at Saturday’s Heritage Day.

The Montgomery Museum of Art and History hosted more than 40 vendors with antique arts, crafts and activities for kids. Festival goers enjoyed a hay wagon ride and historical reenactors.

Musicians and artists also performed throughout the day.

