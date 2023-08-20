Montgomery County celebrates annual Heritage Day
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - People in Montgomery County had a little taste of local history at Saturday’s Heritage Day.
The Montgomery Museum of Art and History hosted more than 40 vendors with antique arts, crafts and activities for kids. Festival goers enjoyed a hay wagon ride and historical reenactors.
Musicians and artists also performed throughout the day.
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.