Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Teen shot in Wythe County

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where a teen was shot.

The Sheriff’s Office says it received a call just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday on Lone Ash Road in the Barren Springs community.

Deputies responded and found a 16 year-old-girl with a gunshot wound to the chest.

She was taken to the hospital in Roanoke and is listed in stable condition.

Deputies say Gilmer Wyatt Eversole, age 22, from Wytheville was handling a 9mm handgun when it discharged and shot the girl.

Eversole is charged with unlawful wounding, reckless handling of a firearm, and public intoxication.

He is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hidden in Plain Site Roanoke
“Hidden in Plain Site Roanoke:” Documentary highlights Black history once forgotten
People held a peaceful demonstration outside the school board before the meeting began.
Roanoke Co. School Board adopts model policies for transgender students; one person arrested during meeting
John Goodman Mugshot
Man charged with malicious wounding after Henry County stabbing
Write-in campaign announced for Roanoke County School Board election
Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian have been found after they went missing for nearly a week...
Missing hikers found after disappearing in Alaskan wilderness for nearly a week

Latest News

Residents are reminded to keep food in a secure place
Lynchburg police report sightings of bears in Boonsboro area
The museum hosted 40 vendors on Saturday
Montgomery County celebrates annual Heritage Day
VMI welcomed in nearly 500 new cadets on Saturday
Families and cadets gather for Virginia Military Institute’s annual matriculation
Weekend News Bulletin for Saturday, August 19