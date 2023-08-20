Teen shot in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where a teen was shot.

The Sheriff’s Office says it received a call just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday on Lone Ash Road in the Barren Springs community.

Deputies responded and found a 16 year-old-girl with a gunshot wound to the chest.

She was taken to the hospital in Roanoke and is listed in stable condition.

Deputies say Gilmer Wyatt Eversole, age 22, from Wytheville was handling a 9mm handgun when it discharged and shot the girl.

Eversole is charged with unlawful wounding, reckless handling of a firearm, and public intoxication.

He is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

