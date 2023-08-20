Birthdays
Woman flown by helicopter after serious motorcycle crash

By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 74-year-old woman from Salem has been seriously injured after a Sunday morning motorcycle crash in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, and Elliston Fire Department responded to a motorcycle crash on the 8800 block of Roanoke Rd. around 10 a.m.

According to Deputies, the motorcycle lost control and crossed the median, colliding with the guardrail on the opposite side of the road while traveling East toward Roanoke.

The woman was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital via Life Guard 11.

