Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Christiansburg purchases 35 bear-resistant trash cans

Bear resistant trash cans
Bear resistant trash cans(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Bears are becoming a big deal in Christiansburg. The town has ordered bear-resistant trash cans for residents facing the biggest need.

“We applied for a grant through the Department of Wildlife Resources,” Christiansburg’s Director of Public Works Lim Lancianese said. “We were awarded $10,000 for a grant to purchase specific carts to help control the bear population getting into the solid waste.”

The town has 35 bear-resistant carts to go around.

“You have to have three confirmed issues to be able to apply to get a cart, because there’s limited quantities of the carts,” Lancianese said.

People in Christiansburg having trouble with bears in trash cans can call public works and they’ll come check it out.

“The trouble that we’re having now is in some of the areas that we’ve had bear complaints, it’s spreading pretty quickly from neighbor, to neighbor, to neighbor, to neighbor,” Lancianese said.

The bear-resistant carts do come at a price for the town. The cost is $250 and a normal town-issued trash can costs $63.

The town says it hopes to add more bear-resistant trash cans.

You can contact Christiansburg Public Works at (540) 382-6128.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman flown to hospital after motorcycle crash
Gilmer Eversole mugshot
Teen shot in Wythe County; man arrested
I-81 Crash
I-81N lane in Montgomery Co. reopened
Our string of hot weather continues.
Summer still holding on as 90s remain in the forecast
School bus and police lights graphic.
Student injured in crash involving Botetourt County school bus

Latest News

Blue Ridge Parkway brings in $1.3 billion for local economy
Lynchburg drugs and guns seized
13 pounds of Marijuana, 4 guns, and $10,000 seized in Lynchburg
Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley
Harry Potter-themed race headed to New River Valley
Our string of hot weather continues.
Summer still holding on as 90s remain in the forecast