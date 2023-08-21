Christiansburg purchases 35 bear-resistant trash cans

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Bears are becoming a big deal in Christiansburg. The town has ordered bear-resistant trash cans for residents facing the biggest need.

“We applied for a grant through the Department of Wildlife Resources,” Christiansburg’s Director of Public Works Lim Lancianese said. “We were awarded $10,000 for a grant to purchase specific carts to help control the bear population getting into the solid waste.”

The town has 35 bear-resistant carts to go around.

“You have to have three confirmed issues to be able to apply to get a cart, because there’s limited quantities of the carts,” Lancianese said.

People in Christiansburg having trouble with bears in trash cans can call public works and they’ll come check it out.

“The trouble that we’re having now is in some of the areas that we’ve had bear complaints, it’s spreading pretty quickly from neighbor, to neighbor, to neighbor, to neighbor,” Lancianese said.

The bear-resistant carts do come at a price for the town. The cost is $250 and a normal town-issued trash can costs $63.

The town says it hopes to add more bear-resistant trash cans.

You can contact Christiansburg Public Works at (540) 382-6128.

