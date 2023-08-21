Danville Regional Airport continues upgrades ahead of anticipated casino traffic

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville’s airport is continuing to receive upgrades in preparation for increased traffic once the Caesars Virginia casino opens.

The $1.2 million terminal renovation project began last year. The terminal now has new furniture, larger bathrooms, increased tarmac security, and a new entrance for added convenience.

“The airport serves as basically the welcome center to the city of Danville for many companies, corporations, and individuals that travel to Danville for a variety of reasons,” said Marc Adelman, Danville Transportation Services Director. “We want to make sure that the airport is a very convenient, accessible place that serves individuals, as well as large groups effectively.”

They are currently finishing up the exterior of the terminal which should be complete next month.

“It’s really going to be a big asset for pilots and passengers. We can also accommodate larger passenger groups due to the renovations, which we’re expecting when the casino opens up,” added Adelman.

They will also begin the second phase of the $5 million south ramp rehabilitation project in the spring to have a surplus aircraft parking area. The city will only pay around 2% of the total for the south ramp due to federal and state funding.

The first phase involved preparing the south ramp to be paved with asphalt after the original concrete from 20 years ago began to crack.

“A rock could destroy the engine, being extremely expensive to repair. Likewise, prop aircraft could also get their propellers damaged if debris is stirred up in it and it hits one of the prop sections. So, it’s extremely important that an airport operations area is paved and is smooth,” said Adelman.

They are also building a new hangar for additional aircraft storage. They expect the new hangar to be complete by the end of this fall.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.