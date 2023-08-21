Birthdays
Driver dead after 18-wheeler carrying hot liquid asphalt veers off road, overturns, officials say

A tanker carrying hot liquid asphalt rolled over, killing the driver, on a Jones County roadway.
A tanker carrying hot liquid asphalt rolled over, killing the driver, on a Jones County roadway.(Jones County Sheriff Department)
By WDAM Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - The driver of an 18-wheeler tanker died after his rig overturned on a roadway in Mississippi, according to officials.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the wreck happened shortly after 5 a.m. Monday on Sandersville-Pleasant Grove Road in Jones County.

According to the department, the 18-wheeler had left the roadway and rolled onto the median. The driver, 32-year-old Reginald Evans, became trapped inside of the truck’s cab.

First responders worked to free Evans with the help of rotator wrecker, but he was unfortunately pronounced dead on the scene.

Some of Evans’ family members arrived at the location and were notified of his death.

The tanker was carrying hot liquid asphalt, and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality sent a response apparatus to offload the asphalt product and remediate the scene.

The roadway has been reopened to traffic, but officials said motorists should expect lane closures as the cleanup continues into Tuesday.

