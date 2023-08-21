Driver hurt in early morning crash on 460
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a tractor trailer was hurt early Monday in a crash that blocked US 460 in Lynchburg.
Crews from Concord Volunteer Fire Department, VDOT and Virginia State Police were called shortly after 4 a.m. August 21, 2021 to reports of an overturned tractor trailer blocking all lanes of 460/Richmond Highway at Moore’s Country Store. Crews found the big rig on its side with diesel fuel leaking and its load spilled. The driver was hurt, but had gotten out of the cab, and was taken to a hospital.
The cause of the crash has not been determined.
