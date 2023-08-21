Dunkin’ is headed to Daleville

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) A Dunkin’ Donuts location is headed to Botetourt County, according to commercial realty firm Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer.

Dunkin’ has signed a lease and plans to open a location at a newly-constructed building in front of Orchard Marketplace Shopping Center along Roanoke Road (Route 220) across from Daleville Town Center, according to the firm.

The building, about 7500 square feet, is slated to include drive-through facilities, and will have room for up to two more commercial tenants.

Also on the way to the area are a Dairy Queen restaurant, according to Botetourt County, plus a Road Runner Express car wash, according to developer TPB Enterprises, as well as a new Hampton Inn hotel and a 240-unit apartment complex, according to Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer.

