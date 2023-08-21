Birthdays
Emory & Henry College offers course credit for students hiking Appalachian Trail

By Kate Capodanno and Natalie Faunce
Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Students can lace up their hiking boots for college credit at Emory & Henry College for an experience that blends academic and backcountry education.

The program is the only one of its kind in the United States and it allows students to earn credit for attempting a long section hike of the Appalachian Trail or the entire thru-hike that takes adventurers 2,200 miles from Georgia up to Maine.

Jim Harrison is the Director of the Center for Outdoor Studies at Emory & Henry. He joined Here @ Home to explain more about the Semester-A-Trail program.

Most recently a group of 25 students embraced the adventure and the school is now accepting applications for the spring of 2024.

