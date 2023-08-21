Birthdays
First case of West Nile virus reported in West Virginia

While most people infected with West Nile virus do not show any symptoms, it can cause serious illness.
(Pixabay)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HARDY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -West Virginia is reporting its first case of the West Nile virus.

The Centers for Disease Control said the case was found in Hardy County.

It’s determined the case was transmitted through blood donation.

Presumptive viremic blood donors (PVD) are people who had no symptoms at the time of donating blood through a blood collection agency but whose blood tested positive when screened for the presence of West Nile virus, according to data.

A total of 27 states have reported cases of the West Nile virus in humans in 2023, according to CDC data.

A map shows the states who have reported West Nile virus human disease cases in 2023.
A map shows the states who have reported West Nile virus human disease cases in 2023.(CDC)

West Nile virus is spread through mosquito bites. The insects pick it up from infected birds, before transmitting it to humans and other animals.

According to the CDC, 80% of people infected with the virus do not develop any symptoms. About one in five infected people develop a fever with symptoms like headaches, rashes, and body aches. Most who get mildly sick from the virus recover completely, but fatigue associated with the virus can last for months.

Health professionals recommend wearing insect repellent, long-sleeved shirts, and long pants to avoid mosquito bites.

There have been 190 total confirmed cases of West Nile in humans nationwide so far this year, according to the CDC data as of August 15.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

