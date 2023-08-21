Birthdays
Floyd Jam 2023 festival takes place Labor Day weekend

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) - Floyd Yoga Jam 2023, “Tranceformation,” is scheduled for Labor Day weekend. The 4-day festival is held in Floyd Co. at Burnette Farm.

The even is family-friendly, according to organizers, with free admission for kids 10 and under. Gates open at 9 a.m. Thursday, August 31, and the festival ends at midnight Sunday, September 3. Patrons are welcome to stay Sunday night and leave Monday morning.

Organizers Elaine Braley and Katie Turman sat in with 7@four to talk about what Floyd Yoga Jam is and how it started.

For additional information, email info@floydyogajam.com or check their Facebook and Instagram.

