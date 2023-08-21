Gas prices in Roanoke continue upward trajectory

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have risen 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.54 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 23.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 8.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.297 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $3.28 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.89 per gallon, a difference of 61 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.09 per gallon while the highest was $4.49 per gallon, a difference of $1.40 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.82 per gallon today. The national average is up 26 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 4.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

August 21, 2022: $3.45 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.86 per gallon)

August 21, 2021: $2.90 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.16 per gallon)

August 21, 2020: $2.00 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.18 per gallon)

August 21, 2019: $2.32 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.59 per gallon)

August 21, 2018: $2.54 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.82 per gallon)

August 21, 2017: $2.14 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.33 per gallon)

August 21, 2016: $1.92 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.16 per gallon)

August 21, 2015: $2.26 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.63 per gallon)

August 21, 2014: $3.10 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.43 per gallon)

August 21, 2013: $3.21 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.52 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $3.55 per gallon, down 4.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.59 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $3.60 per gallon, down 3.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.63 per gallon.

Virginia- $3.66 per gallon, up 0.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.65 per gallon.

“The national average price of gasoline eked out a small decline over the last week, with some states seeing a drop of 5-10 cents per gallon, while new issues in some states, like Arizona, have caused prices to jump notably in others,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With California facing a deluge of water from Tropical Storm Hilary, some level of refinery problems that could impact gasoline prices could arise, and with eyes on a more active Atlantic, the next few weeks will bring additional volatility to what motorists can expect at the pump.”

