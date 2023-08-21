Birthdays
God’s Pit Crew sends blessing buckets to Maui in response to wildfire devastation

God's Pit Crew helps Maui
God's Pit Crew helps Maui(God's Pit Crew)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local nonprofit is responding to the devastation caused by the wildfires in Maui.

God’s Pit Crew is working with partner ministries to get over 1,000 blessing buckets in the hands of people who have been affected by the disaster.

The five-gallon blessing buckets include water, food supplies, hygiene products, first aid, a bible, and more.

They loaded up the semi-truck last week and the supplies are currently en route to the island.

“It’s just one of those things that we hate to see, especially something that is displacing families and taking loved ones,” said Brandon Knuckles, Chief Operating Officer for God’s Pit Crew. “So, when we saw the catastrophic toll that is taking place in Maui, we just knew that we had to do something to help these folks.”

Over 100 Play Pails with coloring books, stuffed animals, and other toys are also included in the shipment for the children in Maui.

