Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Harry Potter-themed race headed to New River Valley

Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley
Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Wizards and muggles will be hitting the pavement in Bissett Park August 26 for an annual race.

Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley is hosting its 6th Potter in the Park Triwizard Tri-mile race. It’s a Harry Potter-themed race supporting the non-profit.

There is a costume contest along with the run.

“It’s just an opportunity to celebrate with the community the work that we do, the work that they support, and how we can change the lives of our neighbors in the New River Valley through our literacy programs,” LVNRV Executive Director Ginny Ayers said.

You can still sign up on the literacy volunteers’ website or onsite Saturday. The program starts at 8 Saturday morning.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman flown to hospital after motorcycle crash
Gilmer Eversole mugshot
Teen shot in Wythe County; man arrested
I-81 Crash
I-81N lane in Montgomery Co. reopened
Our string of hot weather continues.
Summer still holding on as 90s remain in the forecast
School bus and police lights graphic.
Student injured in crash involving Botetourt County school bus

Latest News

Here @ Home: Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention
Here @ Home: Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention
God's Pit Crew Sends Help to Maui
God's Pit Crew Sends Help to Maui
God's Pit Crew helps Maui
God’s Pit Crew sends blessing buckets to Maui in response to wildfire devastation
Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 21, 2023
Birthdays and anniversaries for August 21, 2023