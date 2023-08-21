Birthdays
Name of Carroll County crash victim released; man cited

MGN police lights
MGN police lights(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a woman who was killed in a crash in Carroll County August 8.

The victim was identified as 54-year-old Jeannie Darrh of Galax.

Police say the crash occurred at 7:30 a.m. on Rt. 58, less than a mile east of Partridge Road.

Police say Darrh was driving a PMZ50 scooter east on Rt. 58 when she was hit from behind by the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee, who was identified as 31-year-old Isaiah Thompson, of Galax.

Darrh was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Wake Forest, N.C., where she died August 12.

Thompson wasn’t injured in the crash. However, he was cited for driving on a revoked operator’s license, for expired registration, and for operating an uninsured vehicle.

