RAYSAC shares its efforts to fight deadly overdoses

By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Area Youth and Substance Abuse Coalition (RAYSAC) is educating the community about overdoses and the deadly affects of opioids like fentanyl.

As part of National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, RAYSAC Director Adam Neal joined Here @ Home to explain more about the staggering statistics.

In 2021, fentanyl contributed to 75 percent of all overdose deaths in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Meanwhile, stimulants like crystal meth and cocaine are contributing to a rise of deadly overdoses in the Roanoke Valley, with the Virginia Department of Health noting a spike in deaths in 2022.

International Overdose Awareness Day is recognized Aug. 31 and offers another moment for communities to look at the current crisis.

Neal explained more about how RAYSAC is working to fight the numbers and offered tips for people at home so they can help prevent overdoses and exposure to fentanyl.

