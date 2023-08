ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents of a house in Roanoke are displaced until repairs are done after a house fire Monday, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Residents reported flames in the kitchen area of the house on Bowman Street NW about 2 p.m. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

