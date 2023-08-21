Birthdays
Student injured in crash involving Botetourt County school bus

School bus and police lights graphic.(WLUC)
By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A student was injured in a crash involving a Botetourt County school bus Monday morning, according to Botetourt County Public Schools.

The accident occurred on Webster Road in the Blue Ridge area.

One student sustained minor injuries. The student’s family has been notified.

All students on the bus at the time of the crash have been dropped off at their respective schools.

