Two cats killed in Altavista house fire

Fire in Altavista.
Fire in Altavista.(Altavista Fire Company)
By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Two cats were killed in a house fire in Altavista Sunday night, according to Altavista Fire.

Crews responded at 10:38 p.m. for reports of a structure fire in the 900 block of 9th Street and found a two-story home with heavy fire coming from the second floor.

Crews found two cats that died from injuries sustained in the fire.

The fire was brought under control at 10:50 p.m.

Crews say the fire was contained to the room it started in, but the second floor sustained heavy smoke damage throughout.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

