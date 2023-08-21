Two cats killed in Altavista house fire

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Two cats were killed in a house fire in Altavista Sunday night, according to Altavista Fire.

Crews responded at 10:38 p.m. for reports of a structure fire in the 900 block of 9th Street and found a two-story home with heavy fire coming from the second floor.

Crews found two cats that died from injuries sustained in the fire.

The fire was brought under control at 10:50 p.m.

Crews say the fire was contained to the room it started in, but the second floor sustained heavy smoke damage throughout.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

