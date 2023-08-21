Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Young Rail Yard Dawgs fans get season tickets with lemonade stand funds

Sisters McKenna and Brooklyn paid a visit to the Berglund Center to pick up their new season tickets.
By Anthony Romano
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In a follow-up to the story WDBJ7 shared last month, a few hard-working hockey fans who started a lemonade stand to get Rail Yard Dawgs season tickets have reached their goal!

Sisters McKenna and Brooklyn paid a visit to the Berglund Center on Thursday to pick up their new season tickets, and they even got to go in the locker room and take a photo with the President’s Cup.

That makes at least two more fans who will be in the building for the banner-raising ceremony when the Rail Yard Dawgs open the new season on Friday, October 20.

Click here to watch the original story of the girls selling lemonade with the help of the Dawgs’ mascot, Diesel!

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gilmer Eversole mugshot
Teen shot in Wythe County; man arrested
Woman flown by helicopter after serious motorcycle crash
I-81 Crash
I-81N lane in Montgomery Co. reopened
Hidden in Plain Site Roanoke
“Hidden in Plain Site Roanoke” documentary highlights Black history once forgotten
The 90s return today and we'll stay above average all week.
Hot and sunny Sunday, warmer start to the week

Latest News

First Impressions Family Foundation hosted its 20th annual Back to School Haircuts and Styles.
Local barbershop hosts free haircuts and styles event
BTS Haircuts
BTS Haircuts
NC Robbery Arrest
NC Robbery Arrest
Mont. Co. Motorcycle Crash
Mont. Co. Motorcycle Crash