Young Rail Yard Dawgs fans get season tickets with lemonade stand funds

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In a follow-up to the story WDBJ7 shared last month, a few hard-working hockey fans who started a lemonade stand to get Rail Yard Dawgs season tickets have reached their goal!

Sisters McKenna and Brooklyn paid a visit to the Berglund Center on Thursday to pick up their new season tickets, and they even got to go in the locker room and take a photo with the President’s Cup.

That makes at least two more fans who will be in the building for the banner-raising ceremony when the Rail Yard Dawgs open the new season on Friday, October 20.

Click here to watch the original story of the girls selling lemonade with the help of the Dawgs’ mascot, Diesel!

