Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Child dies, several hurt in school bus crash north of Dayton, Ohio, authorities say

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and several children and adults were taken to...
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and several children and adults were taken to multiple hospitals, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.(MGN)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - One child died and several young children and adults are hurt in a rollover crash involving an Ohio school bus Tuesday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The child, who was ejected from the bus, was pronounced dead at the scene, about a half hour northeast of Dayton, officials said.

The crash occurred on an elementary school route, officials with Northwestern Local Schools in Springfield wrote in a Facebook post.

A vehicle, a 2010 Honda Odyssey minivan, went left of center sideswiped the bus, which was loaded with students and travelling in the opposite direction.

The bus went off the right side of the road and overturned around 8:15 a.m., a patrol dispatcher told WXIX.

Among the injured are the bus driver, 28 children, the driver and a passenger of the Odyssey.

It happened on Ohio 41 (also called Troy Road) west of Ballentine Pike in Clark County.

The bus driver and children were taken by ground ambulance to hospitals, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. The driver of the Odyssey and the passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Parents of students involved in the crash would be notified soon and could go to a local firehouse to be reunited with them, district officials wrote.

“You can pick your child up once you’ve been contacted. More to come,” the Facebook post states.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus and police lights graphic.
Student injured in crash involving Botetourt County school bus
Woman flown to hospital after motorcycle crash
Shelton Blankenship mugshot
13 pounds of marijuana, 4 guns, and $10,000 seized in Lynchburg
Big rig crash on US 460 in Concord, VA... 8.21.23
Driver hurt in early morning crash on 460
MGN police lights
Name of Carroll County crash victim released; man cited

Latest News

Frank Cavalluzzi, 57, was found guilty on Monday of threatening peaceful demonstrators on June...
NYC man convicted of attempted murder for menacing Black Lives Matter protesters with bladed glove
Big Rig Crash Closes 116 in Windy Gap Area
Big Rig Crash Closes 116 in Windy Gap Area
Pulaski Police Looking For Man
Pulaski Police Looking For Man
A body found in a vehicle at the Prien Lake Mall had been in the SUV for about a month,...
Man drove around with body in SUV for 30 days, sheriff says