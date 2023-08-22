Back-to-school procedures in place as football players tackle oppressive heat

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - We often refer to heat index when talking about the feels-like temperature, so whenever we have high humidity, that is when we feel uncomfortable outdoors. Heat index only takes two parameters: the air temperature and relative humidity. A better and more accurate depiction of how we feel outside is something called Wet Bulb Globe Temperature.

Wet Bulb Globe Temperature, or WBGT, takes into account the air temperature and humidity, but also wind speed, sun angle and cloud cover are factored in.

The Wet Bulb Globe Temperature takes into account more factors than heat index. (WDBJ7)

Usually the WBGT is a few degrees cooler than the air thermometer reading because it is covered in a wet cloth. This will act as a cooling process thanks to evaporation (kind of like when we sweat).

So with the Virginia High School League (VHSL) there are recommendations in place for the athletes when dangerous heat is in the forecast. If the WBGT heads above 82 degrees Fahrenheit players are to remove helmets when in a non-contact drill at practice. Surpassing 85°F is when more breaks are needed after 45 minutes of physical activity and more equipment is to be removed. 90°F or higher calls for no outdoor scrimmages, games or practices. Activities will have to be moved indoors.

VHSL sets a list of procedures when the Wet Bulb Globe Temp exceeds 80°F. (WDBJ7)

It is possible on Friday, first high school football games for the 2023 season, may have some interruptions if the heat lingers into the evening hours. Model data hints that heat index values could surpass 90 degrees at kickoff time, but it’s all dependent on the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.