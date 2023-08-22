Birthdays
Big rig crash closes 116 in Windy Gap area

By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Part of Route 116/Jae Valley Road in Roanoke County is closed because of a crash, according to Roanoke County Police.

The crash happened about 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block; VDOT reports the road is closed in both directions in the area of the Roanoke County/Franklin County line and Cooper’s Cove Road. VDOT reports the involved vehicle is a tractor-trailer.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

