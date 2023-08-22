Blue Ridge Country magazine celebrates 35 years

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An award-winning magazine is spotlighting the communities that make Southwest Virginia stand out in their latest reader poll.

The Blue Ridge Country magazine is a bimonthly publication that covers the mountain regions of seven states.

Every five years the magazine conducts a Best of the Mountains poll to see which areas of the Blue Ridge are fan favorites.

Editor-in-Chief Kurt Rheinheimer joined Here @ Home to highlight some of the recent winners in the publication’s 35th Anniversary issue.

You can find the full publications online or get a hard copy for yourself by emailing Sarah Riddell at sriddell@leisuremedia360.com or calling the magazine’s office at 540-989-6138.

