Blue Ridge Country magazine celebrates 35 years

Blue Ridge Country
Blue Ridge Country(Blue Ridge Country)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An award-winning magazine is spotlighting the communities that make Southwest Virginia stand out in their latest reader poll.

The Blue Ridge Country magazine is a bimonthly publication that covers the mountain regions of seven states.

Every five years the magazine conducts a Best of the Mountains poll to see which areas of the Blue Ridge are fan favorites.

Editor-in-Chief Kurt Rheinheimer joined Here @ Home to highlight some of the recent winners in the publication’s 35th Anniversary issue.

You can find the full publications online or get a hard copy for yourself by emailing Sarah Riddell at sriddell@leisuremedia360.com or calling the magazine’s office at 540-989-6138.

