Caesars temporary casino generates over $50 million since opening, surpassing city expectations

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Caesars temporary casino is continuing to bring in millions of dollars in tax revenue for the city of Danville which has so far surpassed expectations.

The casino generated over $21 million in gaming revenue in July - bringing the total to 52.3 million since opening in May.

“We knew we’d get at least $500,000 because that’s direct payments,” said Dr. Gary Miller, Vice Mayor of Danville. “Beyond that, we just didn’t know. You don’t know how long these things take to grow, but it’s growing fast.”

The city’s bet seems to have paid off. The city has received around $4.4 million in total from tax revenue and direct payments since it opened.

“So far, it’s met or exceeded expectations of what we thought would happen. It’s been our philosophy that if we build it, they will come. We built it, and they’re in process of building the resort. So, people seem to be coming,” added Dr. Miller.

The vice mayor says the money will go toward improving the quality of life for residents such as the construction of four new splash pads.

“This is not for day to day expenses of the city. This money is for new parks. We’ve talked about a community pool at one time, but there would only be one pool. Splash parks are the in thing and we’re going to have four. So, there’s a number of places money’s going,’ explained Dr. Miller.

Dr. Miller says the additional revenue is helping fund the riverfront park, community events, neighborhood improvement projects.

“We want to continue to make Danville an attractive place to live. If it’s a good place to come, a good place to raise your children, a good place to work, then more people will come. That’s what we’re looking for, and the city will grow. So, we want to make this an attractive place to live as possible,” said Dr. Miller.

Caesars made nearly $8 million more than the casino in Bristol in July and almost $1 million less than the Portsmouth casino.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.