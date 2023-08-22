ESPN’s Lauren Sisler shares story at Roanoke Valley Sports Club

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Folks who spent the evening at the Roanoke Valley Sports club Monday night got an extra special treat as a Giles County native turned ESPN reporter returned home to her roots.

Lauren Sisler spoke to the crowd at the Salem Civic Center about her journey from gymnast to journalist and all the ups and downs along the way.

After graduating from Rutgers, her first job in broadcast television was right here at WDBJ7 before moving on to WTAP in Parkersburg, West Virginia, followed by WIAT in Birmingham. While sharing stories of her successful career in television, the Emmy winner also spoke about losing both her parents to prescription drug overdoses just hours apart.

Now, she spends her time on the sidelines of some of the biggest games in college football while sharing her story all over the country.

She says that returning home, especially with her new baby Mason, is something she cherishes.

“Coming back home is always extra special because I get to share my story, but really take people back to where it all started,” she explains. “I think that’s the cool part of this whole journey, that this is home, this is where my foundation is. Getting to come back home is always extra special for me and getting to talk to people that are here that have seen my career grow just always makes things a little bit extra, extra special.”

Sisler has received her Week 1 assignemtna and will kick off the college football season with her first assignment being in Dallas as Louisiana Tech takes on SMU.

She also says covering the Hokies at Lane Stadium is a bucket list item for her, something she hopes to be able to do in the near future.

