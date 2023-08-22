Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

First co-defendants in Trump indictment surrender at Fulton County jail

Atlanta-area bail bondsman Scott Hall and Trump attorney John Eastman surrendered at the Fulton County Jail on Tuesday morning.
By Mariya Murrow, Tim Darnell and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - The first co-defendants in a sweeping indictment out of Fulton County, Georgia, has surrendered to the jail.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, former President Donald Trump’s attorney John Eastman turned himself in. A bond agreement for $100,000 was reached Monday in his case.

Eastman is alleged to have written a memo laying out steps Vice President Mike Pence could take to keep Trump in officer while presiding over Congress’ joint session on Jan. 6.

FILE - Attorney John Eastman, the architect of a legal strategy aimed at keeping former...
FILE - Attorney John Eastman, the architect of a legal strategy aimed at keeping former President Donald Trump in power, talks to reporters after a hearing in Los Angeles, June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)(AP)

A $10,000 bond agreement was reached Monday for Scott Hall, the Atlanta-area bail bondsman who was allegedly involved in commandeering voting information that was the property of Dominion Voting Systems from Coffee County in south Georgia.

On Tuesday, just before 9 a.m., Hall surrendered to authorities, and was booked and processed on charges that include conspiracy to commit a felony, conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to defraud the state of political subdivision, and violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

A $200,000 bond agreement was reached Monday for former President Donald Trump as part of last week’s sweeping Fulton County indictment.

All of the bond agreements reached so far include RICO charges, and those bond fees are higher than any of the other charges.

Here's what former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants can expect when they surrender. (Source: CNN/POOL/WABC/WSB/MICHAEL HARPER/GETTY IMAGES)

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Woman flown to hospital after motorcycle crash
School bus and police lights graphic.
Student injured in crash involving Botetourt County school bus
Big rig crash on US 460 in Concord, VA... 8.21.23
Driver hurt in early morning crash on 460
Shelton Blankenship mugshot
13 pounds of marijuana, 4 guns, and $10,000 seized in Lynchburg
MGN police lights
Name of Carroll County crash victim released; man cited

Latest News

Another case of locally acquired malaria has been reported in the United States.
Malaria risk low despite another case reported in the US
Researchers say passive screen viewing leaves children more sedentary and takes time away from...
Screen time linked to developmental delays in toddlers, new study finds
FILE - Jeffrey Clark, Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources...
2 more people indicted with Trump in Georgia election probe want the case heard in federal court
Another case of locally acquired malaria has been reported in the United States.
Malaria risk low despite another case reported in the US