Grill fire causes major damage to four apartments in Blacksburg
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Four apartments on Center Street have sustained major damage after a grill fire.
The Blacksburg Police, Blacksburg Fire, Blacksburg Rescue, and Christiansburg Fire responded to 508 Center Street on Monday after reports of a grill on fire. The fire spread to the entire building before being extinguished.
All residents were able to evacuate the building and no injuries have been reported.
Blacksburg Police and Fire Departments are working with Virginia Tech in order to provide housing for the students.
