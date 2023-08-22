Birthdays
Hungry? Roanoke wing fest is coming

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges is set to host the 14th Annual Northwest Ace Roanoke Wing Fest Saturday, August 26 from noon to 7 p.m. .

Dr Pepper Park’s Waynette Anderson chatted with the 7@four crew about what else to expect.

Wing vendors will compete for “Best Wings” bragging rights with a professional judges’ competition and a People’s Choice award.

There will also be games and contests, local food and craft vendors, a kids’ zone area and live music featuring Oddfellows & Solacoustix.

Tickets are $5 in advance and $7 at the gate. Kids 12 and under get in free.

You can buy tickets here.

