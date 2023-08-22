Birthdays
Man wanted on felony charges in Pulaski County

Jeffrey Allen King mugshot.
Jeffrey Allen King mugshot.(Pulaski Police Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is wanted on felony charges in Pulaski County, according to the Pulaski Police Department.

Jeffrey Allen King is wanted on multiple felony charges.

Police say they went to the area of State Street around 4:50 p.m. Monday to find King when they saw him drive by their location on a moped with a passenger on the back. Police attempted to perform a traffic stop but King was able to get away. King wrecked his moped in a yard on Paca Street and fled the scene on foot heading towards State Street.

King was last seen wearing a red shirt and a black bandana around his neck. Police say King ran out of one of his shoes during the foot pursuit.

The female passenger on the scooter sustained minor injuries due to the accident and was later arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Police say King is frequently in the areas of State Street, Washington Avenue, Columbia Drive, and Stuart Avenue.

Anyone with information on King’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pulaski County Police Department at 540-994-8680.

