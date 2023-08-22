Montgomery County working to connect all residents to NRV Regional Water Authority

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County is enhancing its water access for residents still using wells.

“We became a member of the Water Authority a few years ago and one of the stipulations is they provide us with all of our water,” said Chuck Campbell, director of the Montgomery County Public Service Authority.

The county is working to put in waterlines reaching the homes still running on wells. Riner is one of the main areas.

“We were on wells, Riner is still on wells, so we’re doing away with that,” Campbell said. “Everybody will be connected to the water coming from the water authority at the water treatment plant on Peppers Ferry Rd.”

This project has been in the works for a while, but to help fund it, the county is using $2 million of American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

“It opens it up for some future development later on down the road in areas that currently don’t have any water,” Campbell said.

The project is expected to take around a year. The county is asking for patience on the roads while crews work.

“The Riner project, like, is getting ready to kick off and they’re gonna be working along roadways; be aware of that and be patient,” Campbell said.

