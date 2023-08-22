Birthdays
Partners celebrate new pollinator garden in Northwest Roanoke

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new garden in Northwest Roanoke is a colorful space where bees and butterflies can flourish.

It is also a place where neighbors have cultivated stronger relationships.

Representatives of the Northwest Faith Partnership, Mill Mountain Garden Club and the City of Roanoke gathered Monday afternoon to introduce their new pollinator garden, and unveil Roanoke’s latest Bee City sign.

It’s located at the intersection of Grayson Avenue and Rugby Boulevard.

The garden club provided funding and expertise. Four churches have been working on the project for at least three years.

Kathy O’Keeffe is Pastor of Kingdom Life Ministries International.

“What seems important is we have the opportunity to work together for the good of the community we live in and we have the opportunity to really get to know our neighbors,” O’Keeffe said after the ceremony.

Amy Hodge is Pastor of Mt. Zion A.M.E Church.

“We care about our community. And we’re saying we care about our communities together. We are better together,” Hodge told reporters.

Their partnership doesn’t end with the pollinator garden.

They are already working on plans for McCadden Park just a couple of blocks away.

