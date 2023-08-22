Birthdays
Rezoning for new Preston Park Elementary School building approved in Roanoke

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council approved plans for a new Preston Park Elementary School building at Monday night’s meeting.

This comes after the city and Roanoke City Public Schools have gone back and forth about potential plans. City staff initially did not approve the rezoning plans because of the lack of walkability and not adhering to the city’s comprehensive plan.

RCPS adjusted plans to include more sidewalks and have a separate bus loop and parent loop to minimize traffic disrutpions.

One teacher at Monday night’s meeting explained rezoning the park will allow students to stay in the building while construction takes place.

“Some families moved across continents and sacrificed things we can only imagine so that their children could learn at this little neighborhood school, because it had a reputation of being safe and welcoming to all who walk through the doors,” April Small said.

RCPS hopes to have design plans finalized by spring 2024.

