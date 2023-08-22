Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Rihanna welcomes 2nd baby with A$AP Rocky, report says

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game on Feb. 12,...
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game on Feb. 12, 2023.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rihanna has given birth to her second baby with partner A$AP Rocky.

According to People, the “Diamonds” singer, 35, officially became a mom for the second time with partner A$AP Rocky, 34.

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during her this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

The couple are already parents to a 15-month-old son named Rza.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus and police lights graphic.
Student injured in crash involving Botetourt County school bus
Woman flown to hospital after motorcycle crash
Friday will feature the hottest air we have seen so far this year.
Cooler, less humid Wednesday before a late-week scorcher
Shelton Blankenship mugshot
13 pounds of marijuana, 4 guns, and $10,000 seized in Lynchburg
Big rig crash on US 460 in Concord, VA... 8.21.23
Driver hurt in early morning crash on 460

Latest News

Dorian Padilla stands at his car as he waits for a tow after it got stuck in the mud on a...
California mountain and desert towns dig out of the mud from 1st tropical storm in 84 years
Urban Heat Island Effect
WDBJ7 Investigates the Urban Heat Island Effect in Roanoke
Security concerns are growing at the courthouse amid reports of threats as Donald Trump's...
Trump indictment: Concerns grow over Fulton County jail security
Barbers at CrysStyles Hair Salon give free haircuts to kids for back-to-school.
Barber offers free haircuts for children ahead of the school year