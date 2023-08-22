Roanoke City Council approves rezoning for Fishburn Park coffee shop

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Fishburn Park is one step closer to getting a coffee shop off of Brambleton Avenue. There are plans in place to renovate the old caretaker’s cottage into a local coffee shop.

The coffee shop ‘Fishburn Perk’ has brewed quite some controversy between Roanoke residents, arguing over the public’s right to use the land and what would be most beneficial for the community.

Roanoke City Council unanimously approved rezoning plans for the coffee shop after a lively meeting filled with public comment on Monday night.

City council approved rezoning the area around the caretakers cottage to be a mixed use planned unit development, meaning it would not belong to the city’s park system anymore.

Opponents at Monday night’s meeting raised concerns about the potential to demolish the caretaker’s cottage or potentially turn it into a restaurant or bar.

However, the city’s attorney clarified that would not happen without another vote from city council.

One resident spoke out about the city’s duty to protect existing greenspace.

”You need to protect the park by keeping it whole and by preserving our park and environment of the whole neighborhood,” Leon Vinci said.

The developers, Keri and Justin vanBlaricom, expressed their excitement to bring a local business into the community.

“Our intention all along was our kids and having a place that they can work and having the Patrick Henry students be able to walk there after school and get some training in customer service,” Justin vanBlaricom said. “Obviously, [those intentions don’t] align with a bar.”

The vanBlaricoms now have twelve months to start construction plans and be substantially complete.

The developers will close on the property sale at the end of September and once that is finalized, the old caretakers cottage could begin to get renovations.

