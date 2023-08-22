Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Roanoke City Public School students head back to class for first day of school

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Classes are back in session for Roanoke City Public Schools students.

Superintendent Dr. Verletta White visited with students at Grandin Court Elementary School Tuesday. She says the district is starting out this school year with a more-than-ninety-percent retention rate for teachers.

Dr. White encourages parents to be engaged in their children’s education and outlined some of her goals.

“We are making sure that our students are reading, writing, and discussing relevant content in every classroom every day. We are making sure that we are continuing forward with doubling our CTE seat capacity, and we are keeping our students safe and secure by being vigilant with our security measures,” said Dr. White.

“Welcoming our children with smiles on their faces; certainly they have the butterflies, everybody does,” said Will Krause, Grandin Court Elementary School Principal.

Schools’ start and end times are different this year, to avoid potential bus delays.

School officials want to remind families to be patient during the first few weeks, as everyone is on a new schedule and there may be normal traffic delays.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus and police lights graphic.
Student injured in crash involving Botetourt County school bus
Woman flown to hospital after motorcycle crash
Shelton Blankenship mugshot
13 pounds of marijuana, 4 guns, and $10,000 seized in Lynchburg
Big rig crash on US 460 in Concord, VA... 8.21.23
Driver hurt in early morning crash on 460
MGN police lights
Name of Carroll County crash victim released; man cited

Latest News

Debris blankets the property after a home collapsed overnight near Lake Norman in Mooresville.
NFL player owns home destroyed in explosion; his father’s body was recovered, officials say
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
Records: NFL player owns home destroyed in explosion; player seen on property
Guadalupe Gonzalez, a Lahaina, Hawaii, resident who survived a deadly wildfire, stands next to...
Maui confronts the challenge of finding more than 800 missing people after the deadly wildfires
Big Rig Crash Closes 116 in Windy Gap Area
Big Rig Crash Closes 116 in Windy Gap Area