Roanoke City Public School students head back to class for first day of school

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Classes are back in session for Roanoke City Public Schools students.

Superintendent Dr. Verletta White visited with students at Grandin Court Elementary School Tuesday. She says the district is starting out this school year with a more-than-ninety-percent retention rate for teachers.

Dr. White encourages parents to be engaged in their children’s education and outlined some of her goals.

“We are making sure that our students are reading, writing, and discussing relevant content in every classroom every day. We are making sure that we are continuing forward with doubling our CTE seat capacity, and we are keeping our students safe and secure by being vigilant with our security measures,” said Dr. White.

“Welcoming our children with smiles on their faces; certainly they have the butterflies, everybody does,” said Will Krause, Grandin Court Elementary School Principal.

Schools’ start and end times are different this year, to avoid potential bus delays.

School officials want to remind families to be patient during the first few weeks, as everyone is on a new schedule and there may be normal traffic delays.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.