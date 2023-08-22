Roanoke County Police in search of missing man

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Police Department is in search of a missing man last seen on Sunday.

Christopher Jeremiah Lafanette, 26, was last seen at his house in Roanoke and may have been headed to Highpoint, NC.

He is described as a black man, brown hair, green eyes, 5′8″ tall, and weighing 138 pounds.

According to police, Lafanette’s vehicle was located on Monday at Happy Hollow Gardens Park with the keys still inside.

His family says it is out of character for him to not remain in contact.

Anyone with information on Lafanette’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-562-3265.

