Rocky Mount Police in search of 2 endangered teen girls

Emily Tedder and Hayleigh Kerley Missing
Emily Tedder and Hayleigh Kerley Missing(Credit: Rocky Mount Police Department)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY Va. (WDBJ) -The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 15-year-old and 17-year-old last reported seen together on Tuesday.

Hayleigh Dawn Kerley,15, and Emily Elizabeth Tedder, 17, were last seen in Rocky Mount, Va.

Kerley is described as a white teenage girl with brown hair, brown eyes, 5′4″ tall, and weighing 160 pounds. She has pierced ears and a nose piercing.

Tedder is described as a white teenage girl with blonde hair, wears glasses, 5′1″ tall, and weighing 165 pounds.

Both require medication and may need medical attention. Anyone with information on their whereabouts, contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.

