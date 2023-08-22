Virginia International Raceway anticipates 40,000 guests at upcoming race weekend

ALTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia International Raceway is preparing for one of its biggest race weekends of the year.

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship racing series begins on Friday and will continue through Sunday.

There will be food trucks, bouncy houses, and go cart racing for guests to enjoy. Miss Virginia Volunteer 2022, Kate Clatterbuck, will be in attendance and Dan Marshall from American Idol will sing the National Anthem.

The main event takes place on Sunday where drivers will compete in the Michelin GT Challenge Race.

They are expecting around 40,000 people to visit VIR this weekend.

“I can’t think of anything better for a family to do,” said Kerrigan Smith, President and COO of VIR. “When you come to an area like this, you have so much opportunity. It’s not like you have one seat that you have to stay in. Also, we race in the rain. There’s something on the track all day long.”

Tickets can be bought online or at the gate.

