Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Alleghany Highland Public Schools first day of classes as one district

By Amaiya Howard
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Alleghany Highland Public Schools had their first day of classes on Wednesday as one district.

All students in Alleghany County will be going to one middle school, one high school, and four elementary schools.

This consolidation plan has been years in the making.

The superintendent, Kim Halterman, says one of the biggest learning curves is figuring out how to get to class.

”This does allow us to improve vertical alignment, which is an educational way of saying teachers collaborating it also allows our students more choices,” explained Halterman. “Particularly for a smaller division like ourselves coming together, there really is strength in numbers to offer the programs we have and to expand them.”

Halterman says while renovations are still in the works, they can’t wait to see students embrace the new change.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big rig crash on 116 in Roanoke County... 8.22.23
Driver killed in Windy Gap-area truck crash
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing Roanoke County man returns home safely
We've issued a Weather Alert Day for Friday because of the potential for extreme heat.
Cooler & less humid today before a late-week scorcher
Dramatic drone footage shows what's left of a Mooresville home after it exploded early Tuesday...
Father of NFL player killed in Mooresville home explosion

Latest News

Theresa Dellinger, Entomologist with the Virginia Tech Insect Identification Lab, joins us for...
WDBJ7+: Honing in on Hammerhead Worms
We've issued a Weather Alert Day for Friday because of the potential for extreme heat.
Cooler & less humid today before a late-week scorcher
Dramatic drone footage shows what's left of a Mooresville home after it exploded early Tuesday...
Father of NFL player killed in Mooresville home explosion
The White House said the income-driven repayment plan will calculate payments based on the...
Borrowers urged to sign up for new student loan repayment program