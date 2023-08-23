Alleghany Highland Public Schools first day of classes as one district

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Alleghany Highland Public Schools had their first day of classes on Wednesday as one district.

All students in Alleghany County will be going to one middle school, one high school, and four elementary schools.

This consolidation plan has been years in the making.

The superintendent, Kim Halterman, says one of the biggest learning curves is figuring out how to get to class.

”This does allow us to improve vertical alignment, which is an educational way of saying teachers collaborating it also allows our students more choices,” explained Halterman. “Particularly for a smaller division like ourselves coming together, there really is strength in numbers to offer the programs we have and to expand them.”

Halterman says while renovations are still in the works, they can’t wait to see students embrace the new change.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.